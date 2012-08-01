* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 8.23 percent in range-bound trade * P. Chidambaram's appointment as new Finance Minister is a positive given his reformist image, but markets wait for actual action, say dealers. * Markets expect fiscal consolidation steps and measures to attract foreign investment. Data late on Monday showed India's fiscal deficit in April-June rose to 1.9 trillion rupees ($34.22 billion), or 37.1 percent of the full fiscal year 2012/13. * In March, the government had budgeted a fiscal deficit of $5.14 trillion rupees or 5.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the current fiscal year. * Trader says broad view remains bearish for bonds given RBI's continued hawkish stance, sustained government debt sales. * RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn tells the Economic Times newspaper they key trigger for any potential bond purchases via open market operations will remain liquidity levels, not bond yields, reiterating the central bank's stated position. r.reuters.com/tah79s (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)