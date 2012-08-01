* Indian drug maker Cipla rises as much as 7.4 percent to a session high of 363.30 rupees, marking its highest since Jan. 7, 2011. Shares last up 5.5 percent at 357.20 rupees. * Cipla said late on Monday net profit for the June quarter jumped 58.1 percent to 4 billion rupees ($71.92 million), trumping expectations, which analysts said were at around 3 billion rupees. [I D :nWNBS1365] * Supplies of anti-depressant generic drug Lexapro to a unit of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is expected to have contributed almost one-fourth of Cipla's profits in the June quarter, analysts say * Solid sales of Lexapro seen likely to continue in the July-September quarter, but some analyst express doubt about supplies later in the year. * "Lexapro-related upside may continue for one more quarter, in our view. We believe that 1Q was exceptional and hence may not sustain," Nomura says in a note on Wednesday, raising its target price to 380 rupees from 365 rupees, but maintaining at "neutral." * CLSA is more optimistic, raising its target price on Cipla to 400 rupees from 371 rupees, while maintaining its "outperform" rating. * "We continue to see strong numbers from Cipla over the coming quarters on back of multiple near term triggers, namely Lexapro supplies to Teva and weak rupee," the brokerage says. ($1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/kaustubh.kulkarni@thomsonr uters.com)