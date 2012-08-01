* Indian drug maker Cipla rises as much as 7.4 percent
to a session high of 363.30 rupees, marking its highest since
Jan. 7, 2011. Shares last up 5.5 percent at 357.20 rupees.
* Cipla said late on Monday net profit for the June quarter
jumped 58.1 percent to 4 billion rupees ($71.92 million),
trumping expectations, which analysts said were at around 3
billion rupees. [I D :nWNBS1365]
* Supplies of anti-depressant generic drug Lexapro to a unit of
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is expected to have
contributed almost one-fourth of Cipla's profits in the June
quarter, analysts say
* Solid sales of Lexapro seen likely to continue in the
July-September quarter, but some analyst express doubt about
supplies later in the year.
* "Lexapro-related upside may continue for one more quarter, in
our view. We believe that 1Q was exceptional and hence may not
sustain," Nomura says in a note on Wednesday, raising its target
price to 380 rupees from 365 rupees, but maintaining at
"neutral." * CLSA is more optimistic, raising its target price
on Cipla to 400 rupees from 371 rupees, while maintaining its
"outperform" rating.
* "We continue to see strong numbers from Cipla over the coming
quarters on back of multiple near term triggers, namely Lexapro
supplies to Teva and weak rupee," the brokerage says.
($1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/kaustubh.kulkarni@thomsonr
uters.com)