* India's benchmark BSE index and the 50-share NSE index almost unchanged. * Flat performance tracks range-bound MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan after China's official factory purchasing managers' index fell to an eight-month low in July, suggesting the sector is barely growing. [IN:nL4E8IV3JF] * Coal India falls 3.5 percent after its agreement to supply at least 80 percent of the coal needed to fuel new Indian power projects is seen exposing the miner to risks to its margins. * Software services exporters fall, reversing recent gains as hopes subside of more U.S. monetary stimulus steps from the Federal Reserve later in the day. * Tata Consultancy Services falls 1.2 percent after gaining 3.8 percent over the previous three sessions. * However, Indian drug maker Cipla rallies 4.3 percent, having earlier hit its highest since January 2011, after posting much better-than-expected net profit in April-June. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)