* RBI is expected to sell the 91-day treasury bills at 8.23 percent, higher than 8.1439 at last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 primary dealers and banks. * For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast in the poll was 8.30 percent and the lowest was 8.15 percent. * RBI is expected to sell the 182-day T-bills at 8.16 percent versus the auction cut-off at 8.1171 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for the 182-day T-bills comes in at 8.30 percent and the lowest at 8.07 percent. * RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of the 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of the 182-day bills. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/madhura.karnik@thomsonreuters.co )