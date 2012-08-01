* IDBI Bank shares fall 1.9 percent, a day after the
public sector lender posted a lower-than-expected April-June net
profit of 7.71 billion Indian rupees ($138.63 million).
* Analysts say the lender faced higher provisioning expenses of
5.07 billion rupees in the previous quarter, after gross and net
non-performing asset levels rose by 3.2 percent and 2.1 percent,
respectively.
* Last week state-run lenders, including Punjab National Bank
(PNB) and Central Bank of India reported a
rise in bad loans, sending their shares sharply
lower.
($1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees)
