* IDBI Bank shares fall 1.9 percent, a day after the public sector lender posted a lower-than-expected April-June net profit of 7.71 billion Indian rupees ($138.63 million). ID:nWNBS1362] * Analysts say the lender faced higher provisioning expenses of 5.07 billion rupees in the previous quarter, after gross and net non-performing asset levels rose by 3.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. * Last week state-run lenders, including Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Central Bank of India reported a rise in bad loans, sending their shares sharply lower. ($1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)