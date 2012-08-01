* USD/INR falls to 55.53/54 compared to its 55.6450/6550 previous close on the back of dollar selling from custodian banks, while greenback demand from oil importers fizzles out at the start of a new month. * Oil refiners had been major buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market over the last few days to meet month-end import commitments. * USD/INR seen in a 55.40 to 55.70 band during rest of the session, say traders. * P. Chidambaram's appointment as new Finance Minister is a positive given his reformist image, but markets wait for actual action, say dealers. * Euro eases against the dollar as disappointment over China's manufacturing data ads to nerves in a market already growing doubtful about whether the Federal Reserve or the European Central Bank will take action to spur their economies. * "People are squaring off positions ahead of the Fed decision in the evening. There are some flows from custodians and corporates as well. Besides oil demand is out," a senior dealer with a private bank said. * Domestic shares trade largely flat on the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)