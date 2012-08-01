* India's overnight indexed swaps largely flat, pausing from their sharp rallies on Tuesday, as traders pared down rate cut expectations after RBI maintained its hawkish stance. * 1-year OIS rises 1 bp to 7.73 percent, while the longer-end five-year OIS rate falls 1 bp to 7.09 percent. * RBI says cut in the SLR announced Tuesday to provide future cushion if liquidity deficit surges. Currently, liquidity remains within RBI's comfort zone and will not warrant further OMOs, say dealers. * ICICI Securities PD says front-end of the swap curve looks ripe for an upward move as RBI is believed to be gearing for continued liquidity deficit. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)