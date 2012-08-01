* Standard Chartered says the RBI's pause in interest rates, higher inflation, and lower GDP growth projection pose a negative backdrop for the rupee, though it does not expect the currency to fall below its recent record low in the near-term. * The bank expects the USD/INR record high of 57.33 hit on June 22 to hold, but also does not expect a break below the recent low of 54.17 on July 4, according to a note dated on Tuesday. * "In the absence of decisive measures by the government and the central bank to deal with structural inflation, we do not anticipate any substantive recovery in USD-INR until 2013, even if other Asia ex-Japan (AXJ) currencies rally amid improved global economic dynamics later on," it said. * StanChart sticks to its forecast for no RBI rate cuts in the rest of 2012. * Adds RBI unlikely to do OMOs as liquidity deficit expected to remain within the central bank's comfort zone. * The SLR cut should curb demand for government bonds from banks, while the lack of OMO bond purchases and continued debt sales could push benchmark 10-year yields to 8.50 percent by end-September, StanChart says. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)