* Shares in diesel power generators rally after a two-day
blackout in India spurs hopes of increased sales of back-up
electricity units.
* Cummins India rises 2.5 percent, helped as well
after U.S. parent company Cummins Inc posted on Tuesday
better-than-expected earnings.
* Deutsche Bank says Cummins Inc is seeing potential for
increased sales of standby generators after this week's
blackouts.
* "With respect to the recent grid failures in India, the
company sees an opportunity for standby generators. The company
is trying to provide solutions to stabilize the grid as well as
provide emergency services," Deutsche says U.S. company told
analysts in conference call.
* Deutsche adds Cummins Inc expressed confidence on its Indian
operations, noting demand outlook is robust. Maintains "buy"
rating on the stock with a target price of 515 rupees.
* Among other diesel generator manufacturers Greaves Cotton
gains 2.6 percent, after surging 3.5 percent on
Tuesday.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/manoj.dharra@thomsonreuter
.com)