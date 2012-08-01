* Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd gains 2.7 percent to 1,055.90 rupees after Credit Suisse initiates coverage of the stock with an "outperform" rating and a target price of 1,450 rupees. * Credit Suisse cites as reasons MCX's 86 percent market share among domestic commodity exchanges, lower trading penetration in India and attractive valuations versus its regional peers. * The brokerage says MCX could "see some upside" after unit MCX-SX was given clearance last month to trade equities, though it adds "we have not considered any at this stage." (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)