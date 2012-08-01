* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.07 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index adds 0.13 percent.
* Data showing China's manufacturing data falling to an
eight-month low adds to risk aversion ahead of the Federal
Reserve's meeting later in the day and the European Central Bank
policy meeting this week.
* Indian drug maker Cipla rallies 4.5
percent, having earlier hit its highest since January 2011,
after posting much better-than-expected net profit in
April-June.
* Coal India slumps 3.3 percent after its agreement to
supply at least 80 percent of the coal needed to fuel new power
projects, was seen exposing the miner to risks to its
margins.
* Maruti Suzuki falls 0.9 percent after saying July
sales rose less than expected. Mahindra & Mahindra
falls 0.5 percent after its tractor sales fall short of market
expectations.
