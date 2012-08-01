* The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bps at 8.24 percent having traded in a tight 8.22-8.25 percent band. * Outlook for bond prices still seen bearish in the near term, as continuous government debt sales and the expected absence of bond purchases via open market operations. * However, DBS Bank says reduced volatility in short-term rates and slower growth could be good news for domestic bonds, and ease upward on pressure on yields, though it does not 10-year yields falling below 8 percent in the near term. * P. Chidambaram's appointment as new Finance Minister is a positive given his reformist image, but markets wait for actual action on fiscal measures or other measures to attract foreign investment, say dealers. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)