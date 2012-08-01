* India's overnight cash rate remains largely steady at 8.00/8.05 percent, from its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent given the lack of fresh demand from banks in the first week of the reporting period. * Call money rates are expected to hold near the repo rate of 8 percent as cash conditions are seen remaining within the RBI's comfort zone until mid-September when corporates are due to make advance tax payments. * Banks borrowed 473.95 billion rupees at the central bank's repo window, well within the central bank's comfort zone. * Still, traders also do not expected cash conditions to improve significantly, despite the cut in banks' statutory liquidity rate, since lenders are unlikely to take advantage of the revised limit by selling securities in a hurry. * Total volume in the call money market was at 95.36 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.05 percent. The total volume in the CBLO market was at 515.53 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 7.92 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)