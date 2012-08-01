* USD/INR falls to 55.54/55 versus its previous close of 55.6450/6550 tracking a steady euro ahead of monetary policy decisions from the Federal Reserve later in the day and the European Central Bank on Thursday. * Analysts expect the Fed will stop short of announcing aggressive measures to tackle a weak U.S. economy but to signal its readiness to act. * Traders said the absence of oil-related dollar demand in the new month is also hurting the USD/INR, while custodian banks were spotted selling dollars in the morning session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)