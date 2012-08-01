August 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date August 10, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.375 pct
Payment Date August 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Listing FFT
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1MLQ71
