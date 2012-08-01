UPDATE 2-India's RCom says disagrees with new Moody's, Fitch ratings downgrades
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 42100 ICS-201(B22mm) 43000 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 31700 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(26mm) 33700 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 35600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 34400 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 35900 ICS-105(28mm) 36200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 36300 ICS-105(29mm) 37000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 36800 ICS-105(30mm) 38000 ICS-105(31mm) 39300 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 54000
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)
* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp