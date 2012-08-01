BRIEF-Dream Global REIT reports acquisition of Bollwerk in Stuttgart, Germany
* Dream Global REIT increases exposure to top german office market with acquisition of Bollwerk in Stuttgart, Germany
August 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche
Genossenschafts Zentralbank (WGZ Bank)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date August 3, 2015
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.970
Yield 0.76 pct
Payment Date August 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Listing Duss
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000WGZ3WG0
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Hilton announces secondary offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock