August 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche

Genossenschafts Zentralbank (WGZ Bank)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date August 3, 2015

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.970

Yield 0.76 pct

Payment Date August 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Listing Duss

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ3WG0

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.