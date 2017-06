* USD/INR likely to trade higher tracking gains in global dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrains from additional stimulus. The pair last closed at 55.47/48. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.78 versus NY close of 56.15-18. * Asian shares eased on Thursday as investors turned increasingly cautious as hopes of stimulus action by central banks thinned ahead of a European Central Bank's meeting later in the day and after the U.S. Federal Reserve took no action a day earlier. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 0.2 percent lower and Nifty futures in Singapore were up 0.1 percent. * The U.S. dollar started Asian trading on the front foot on Thursday having hit a one-week high after the Federal Reserve refrained from offering new stimulus, leaving the European Central Bank to carry the burden of the market's hopes.