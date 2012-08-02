* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.01 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.2 percent. * Asian shares eased on Thursday as investors turned increasingly cautious as hopes of stimulus action by central banks thinned ahead of a European Central Bank's meeting later in the day and after the U.S. Federal Reserve took no action a day earlier. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 4.41 billion rupees on Wednesday, when the BSE index gained slightly to extend a gaining streak to a fourth day. * Traders say worries are growing that disagreements among ruling coalition parties could hamper policy reforms at a time when a shortfall in monsoon rains threatens to aggravate India's inflation and deficit problems. * India's weather office is expected to release its rainfall forecast for the second half of the season. * India's cabinet likely to set 2G airwave auction base price later in the day. * Earnings on Thursday: Cummins India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Hotel Leelaventure and Mahindra Satyam. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)