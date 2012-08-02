* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.01
percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan
fell 0.2 percent.
* Asian shares eased on Thursday as investors turned
increasingly cautious as hopes of stimulus action by central
banks thinned ahead of a European Central Bank's meeting later
in the day and after the U.S. Federal Reserve took no action a
day earlier.
* Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers
of stocks worth 4.41 billion rupees on Wednesday, when the BSE
index gained slightly to extend a gaining streak to a
fourth day.
* Traders say worries are growing that disagreements among
ruling coalition parties could hamper policy reforms at a time
when a shortfall in monsoon rains threatens to aggravate India's
inflation and deficit problems.
* India's weather office is expected to release its rainfall
forecast for the second half of the season.
* India's cabinet likely to set 2G airwave auction base price
later in the day.
* Earnings on Thursday: Cummins India, Glenmark
Pharmaceuticals, Hotel Leelaventure and
Mahindra Satyam.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)