* USD/INR opens higher tracking a global dollar rally after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrains from additional stimulus. Pair at 55.65/68 versus 55.47/48 last close. * Traders now on hold for ECB meeting later in the day. Before the post-meeting news conference at 1230 GMT, Spain will auction 2014, 2016 and 2022 bonds, in a key test of demand for the country's debt. * Local shares will be awaited for cues even as Asian shares eased after the Fed inaction. Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rise 0.1 percent. * Dealer expects 55.50-56.00 range for the session.