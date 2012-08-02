* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps to 8.20 percent on bargain-hunting after debt prices fell to their lowest in almost a month on Tuesday following the RBI decisions to keep rates on hold. * Domestic risk assets falter, with the BSE index down 0.2 percent and USD/INR rising to 55.71/72 from its 55.47/48 close, after the Fed refrains from offering new monetary stimulus measures. * The European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day will be key for near-term direction. The statement is expected at 1145 GMT and the news conference is scheduled for 1230 GMT. * Spain will also sell bonds, with the auction scheduled at around 0840 GMT. * Traders are focused on any possible fiscal reforms, including any news of a diesel price hike, after P. Chidambaram, considered to be pro-market, took over the reins of the finance ministry. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)