* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3
bps to 8.20 percent on bargain-hunting after debt prices fell to
their lowest in almost a month on Tuesday following the RBI
decisions to keep rates on hold.
* Domestic risk assets falter, with the BSE index down
0.2 percent and USD/INR rising to 55.71/72 from its
55.47/48 close, after the Fed refrains from offering new
monetary stimulus measures.
* The European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day
will be key for near-term direction. The statement is expected
at 1145 GMT and the news conference is scheduled for 1230 GMT.
* Spain will also sell bonds, with the auction scheduled at
around 0840 GMT.
* Traders are focused on any possible fiscal reforms, including
any news of a diesel price hike, after P. Chidambaram,
considered to be pro-market, took over the reins of the finance
ministry.
