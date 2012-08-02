* BSE-listed shares of India's NIIT Technologies fell as much as 10.4 percent after the BSE showed 3.92 million shares, or 6.53 percent of the market capitalisation, changed hands at 267 rupees a share via block deals for a total value of 1.05 billion rupees ($18.02 million). * The block deal has happened at a significant discount to NIIT's closing price of 297.85 rupees on Wednesday. * Shares of the small provider of software training and education services were last down 5.57 percent. ($1 = 55.4850 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)