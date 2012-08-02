* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index falls 0.3 percent. * Falls track easing in Asian shares after the Fed refrains from further monetary stimulus measures and ahead of the ECB meeting later in the day. * State Bank of India falls 0.8 percent on media reports India's biggest lender has cut home and auto loan rates for new borrowers. link.reuters.com/ken79s * Other lenders also weaken: HDFC Bank is down 0.7 percent. * Coal India falls 1.4 percent, extending Wednesday's falls, after U.K. fund The Children's Investment Fund Management filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court saying the state miner was directed to reverse a price hike from the government. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)