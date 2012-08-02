* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.2 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index falls 0.3 percent.
* Falls track easing in Asian shares after the
Fed refrains from further monetary stimulus measures and ahead
of the ECB meeting later in the day.
* State Bank of India falls 0.8 percent on media
reports India's biggest lender has cut home and auto loan rates
for new borrowers. link.reuters.com/ken79s
* Other lenders also weaken: HDFC Bank is down 0.7
percent.
* Coal India falls 1.4 percent, extending Wednesday's
falls, after U.K. fund The Children's Investment Fund Management
filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court saying the state
miner was directed to reverse a price hike from the
government.
