* Nomura downgrades Asian Paints to "neutral" from
"buy" and cut its target price to 3,455 rupees from 3,500
rupees, citing concerns about slowing volume growth, the
possibility of price cuts and an increase in A&P spending over
the next few quarters.
* Nomura says does not expect Asian Paints to post a "swift"
recovery after a "soft" first-quarter, but is more optimistic in
the long-term.
* "For the long term, we continue to believe that Asian Paints
is one of the best proxies in which to invest in the consumption
theme in India, as the industry dynamics remain attractive, in
our view," Nomura says in a noted dated Thursday.
* Asian Paints on July 20 reported April-June net profit rose
9.1 percent to 2.88 billion rupees ($51.91 million) from a year
earlier.
* Shares of the paints maker last up 0.3 percent versus 0.4
percent fall in NSE index
($1 = 55.4850 Indian rupees)
