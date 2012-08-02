* India's overnight indexed swaps ease with longer-end five-year OIS rate down 5 basis points to 7.03 percent. 1-year OIS also down 1 bp to 7.74 percent. * Dealer says OIS easing on hopes of easy policy stance by ECB. * * There has been speculation that the ECB could reactivate its bond buying programme in order to bring down borrowing costs for Italy and Spain to head off a brewing debt crisis. * Adds, liquidity will be in comfort band of the RBI till August-end, but may see some pressure from beginning of September on advance tax outflows. * Shakti Satapathy, analyst at AK Capital, says fiscal second half borrowing may be raised by at least 250 billion rupees. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)