* USD/INR rises to 55.775/78 versus its previous close of 55.47/48 as losses in domestic shares and the euro boost the greenback, but traders expect resistance at around current levels, preventing much sharper gains. * India's main BSE index falls 0.5 percent, tracking lower Asian shares after the Fed refrains from further monetary stimulus measures and ahead of the ECB meeting later in the day. * ECB statement is due at 1145 GMT and the news conference is being held at 1230 GMT. * The dollar stays broadly stronger against most major currencies including the euro with investors focusing on the ECB for any action that could revive risk appetite. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)