* India's overnight cash rate stays unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent amid a manageable liquidity deficit situation, with cash conditions expected to improve further going ahead into August. * The liquidity deficit could continue to ease in August, as dealers say the RBI is due to pay an estimated annual dividend of 250-300 billion rupees to the federal government. * Liquidity is expected to stay within the RBI comfort zone until mid-September when companies are required to make quarterly advance taxes. * Rates however are seen unlikely to dip much below the reverse repo rate of 7.5 percent. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 431.17 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.96 percent. Volumes the CBLO market were at 112.28 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.03 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)