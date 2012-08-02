* Shares in engines maker Cummins India Ltd surges 7.8 percent to 471.50 rupees after the company said April-June net profit rose 2.3 percent to a better-than-expected 1.81 billion rupees ($32.62 million) net profit. * "Operational profits have come in higher that estimate at 2.35 billion rupees and even the power cuts will benefit the company," said A.K Prabhakar analyst at Anandrathi Securities. "The stock can go till 550 rupees in 3-4 months," he said. * On Wednesday the stock rose 2.4 percent, after a blackout in in India spurred hopes of increased sales of back-up electricity units. ($1 = 55.4850 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter .com)