* Indian federal bond prices keep gains with the benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps to 8.21 percent. They traded in a 8.20-8.23 percent band in the session. * Dealers say buying was spurred by fall in yields after debt prices fell to their lowest in almost a month on Tuesday after RBI's rate pause. * Volumes tepid at 81.40 billion rupees as dealers say market will gauge bidding interest at a federal auction on Friday. * India will sell 150 billion rupees of debt as part of a continued supply of 3.72 trillion rupees of debt in fiscal first half. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)