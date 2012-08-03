By Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse

TOKYO Aug 3 The head of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp's market operations said he expects Japanese government bonds and U.S. Treasuries to continue to draw strong demand this year amid worries about the global economy, providing bond-trading opportunities for the bank.

SMBC, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T), and other Japanese banks have offset weak domestic loan demand with hefty bond trading gains in recent quarters, as prices of JGBs and U.S. Treasuries have risen sharply on the back of their safe-haven appeal.

Seiichiro Takahashi, SMBC's senior managing director and head of its treasury unit, said he expects bond yields, which move inversely to prices, to remain under downward pressure this year as risk-averse investors flock to government debt.

"As a personal view as a bond dealer, I don't think yields will rise either in Japan or the United States. It's a chance," Takahashi told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

Takahashi said yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR could fall as low as around 1.1 percent this year, compared with roughly 1.478 percent in Asian trade on Friday. Late last month, the 10-year yield slid to a record low of 1.3808 percent, from over 2.3 percent in March.

He said 10-year JGB yields JP10YTN=JBTC could go as low as 0.6 percent, from around 0.7 percent currently, he said.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Japan's third-biggest lender by assets, saw net profit nearly halve in the April-June period due to hefty impairment losses on its equity holdings, but its profit from trading in JGBs and other bonds jumped 36 percent during the quarter.

Takahashi said U.S. Treasuries contributed heavily to the past quarter's bond trading gains. He added that his bank has increased its trading in longer-maturity JGBs this year to secure bigger price gains as yields on short-term bonds have fallen near zero, leaving little room for price gains.

Japanese banks have been aggressively buying JGBs following the global financial crisis in 2008. They now hold a little more than 16 percent of a total 919 trillion yen ($11.75 trillion in Japanese government debt as of the end of 2011, Bank of Japan data shows.

The banks' massive holdings of government bonds, however, have raised concern about potential losses once yields on JGBs and Treasuries rise again in the longer term.

While expecting the current low-yield trend to continue this year, Takahashi said the bank would be ready to dump its positions and minimise damages if it detected changes in the trend, even at the cost of booking losses if necessary.

"You are not supposed to eat the head and tail of a fish. I feel we are heading for the tail. We would be ready to jump at anytime," he said.

($1 = 78.2150 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

