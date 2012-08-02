* Shares in State Bank of India fell 1.1 percent after India's biggest lender cut auto and home loan rates for new borrowers, raising concerns about near-term margins, although analysts said loan volumes could improve as a result. * State-run SBI said it cut its rate on auto loans to 10.75 percent from 11.25 percent, while cutting home loans to a range of 10.25 percent to 10.4 percent depending on the lent amount. * The cut came after the central bank on Tuesday cut banks' statutory liquidity ratio, or the amount of securities banks must hold as a proportion of deposits. * "Impact on margin will be minimal. We are looking at incremental growth from these rate cuts," Atanu Sen, deputy managing director of SBI, told reporters at a news conference. * "Margins will improve because liquidity is there with the bank. The growth in credit will be slow, we won't see a big growth overnight. The impact will be positive but not dramatic," he added. * Other banks also fell as analysts say they will need to match SBI's rate. Private lender HDFC Bank lost 0.7 percent. (swati.bhati@thomsonreuters.com)