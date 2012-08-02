* Shares in State Bank of India fell 1.1 percent after
India's biggest lender cut auto and home loan rates for new
borrowers, raising concerns about near-term margins, although
analysts said loan volumes could improve as a result.
* State-run SBI said it cut its rate on auto loans to 10.75
percent from 11.25 percent, while cutting home loans to a range
of 10.25 percent to 10.4 percent depending on the lent amount.
* The cut came after the central bank on Tuesday cut banks'
statutory liquidity ratio, or the amount of securities banks
must hold as a proportion of deposits.
* "Impact on margin will be minimal. We are looking at
incremental growth from these rate cuts," Atanu Sen, deputy
managing director of SBI, told reporters at a news conference.
* "Margins will improve because liquidity is there with the
bank. The growth in credit will be slow, we won't see a big
growth overnight. The impact will be positive but not dramatic,"
he added.
* Other banks also fell as analysts say they will need to match
SBI's rate. Private lender HDFC Bank lost 0.7 percent.
