BRIEF-Perpetual Equity Investment says Peter Scott to retire from chairperson
* Announces appointment of Nancy Fox as non-executive director and chairperson
August 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Saar
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date August 07, 2017
Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 15bp
Issue price 99.74
Reoffer price 99.74
Payment Date August 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) LBS
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000SLB1192
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Announces appointment of Nancy Fox as non-executive director and chairperson
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties