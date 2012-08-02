BEIJING, Aug 2 Crushers in China, the world's top soy buyer, have raised their purchase of soybean from the government's weekly cheap offers to 400,907 tonnes, the government said on Thursday. The strong sales come as crushers seek to offset possible domestic shortages in coming months after dry weather late last year cut supplies from South America and with the United States now suffering one of its worst droughts in years. The government sold a total of 400,907 tonnes from state reserves on Thursday, the largest volume from a single sale since late 2010 and 10,817 tonnes higher than an auction held on July 12, which was the second-largest level. Crushers in Heilongjiang and Inner Mongolia bought the beans at an average price of 4,381 yuan per tonne, according to bidding results. Sales since December 2010 had attracted almost no bidders until May this year, when import prices jumped as a result of the drought in South America. The following table shows sales of reserves held in different areas over past weeks: Volumes sold Average prices (tonnes) (yuan/tonne) August 2 Northeast areas 400,907 4,381 July 12 Northeast areas 10,602 3,919 North, south areas 379,488 4,005 July 5 Northeast areas 11,333 3,950 North, south areas 154,334 3,956 June 28 Northeast areas 80,863 3,848 North, south areas 40,634 3,966 June 21 Northeast areas 52,100 3,828 North, south areas no bidders (Reporting by Sabrina Mao and Fayen Wong; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)