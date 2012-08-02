August 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date September 30, 2016

Coupon 6.5 pct

Issue price 99.825

Yield 6.543 pct

Payment Date August 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings AAA (Moody's), Aaa (S&P),

Aaa (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 5.0 billion

Russian ruble when fungible

ISIN XS0544309908

