BRIEF-CIFI holdings group says Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with Swift prosper and wang on properties
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties
August 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 SMN
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish Crown
Maturity Date August 10, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 143bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date August 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark A/S
Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1000
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022