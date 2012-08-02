BRIEF-CIFI holdings group says Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with Swift prosper and wang on properties
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties
August 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower RSHB Capital SA
Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 17, 2015
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date August 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & UBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Six
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 450 million Swiss francs
when fungible
ISIN CH0190653870
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022