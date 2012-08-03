* USD/INR likely to breach 56 in early trades, tracking euro weakness and negative stock cues from the region, dealers said. The pair last closed at 55.84/85. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 56.55-60. * Asian shares and the euro eased on Friday as the European Central Bank, after inaction from the Federal Reserve, disappointed markets looking for an imminent move to deal with the euro zone debt crisis, spurring risk aversion. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 0.9 percent lower and Nifty futures in Singapore were 0.5 percent down. * The euro nursed heavy losses on Friday, having suffered a major setback after the European Central Bank disappointed markets by not backing up its vows to defend the euro with immediate action. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)