* USD/INR likely to breach 56 in early trades, tracking euro
weakness and negative stock cues from the region, dealers said.
The pair last closed at 55.84/85.
* USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 56.55-60.
* Asian shares and the euro eased on Friday as the European
Central Bank, after inaction from the Federal Reserve,
disappointed markets looking for an imminent move to deal with
the euro zone debt crisis, spurring risk aversion.
* MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 0.9 percent
lower and Nifty futures in Singapore were 0.5 percent
down.
* The euro nursed heavy losses on Friday, having suffered a
major setback after the European Central Bank disappointed
markets by not backing up its vows to defend the euro with
immediate action.
