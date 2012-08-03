* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.5 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.9 percent. * Asian shares and the euro eased on Friday as the European Central Bank disappointed markets looking for an imminent move to deal with the euro zone debt crisis, and also inaction from the Federal Reserve. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 1.4 billion rupees on Thursday, when the BSE index fell by 0.2 percent. * Rains remained below average in the week to Aug. 1, the weather office said on Thursday, extending worries about food inflation and lower rural consumption. * India's services PMI for July and foreign reserves data are scheduled to come later in the day. * India's cabinet is also likely to set the 2G airwave auction base price on Friday. * Earnings on Friday: Sun TV Network, TV Today Network , Jet Airways India, Marico, Moser Baer India. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)