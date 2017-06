* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 bp to 8.21 percent, marking a third consecutive session of falling yields, as risk assets retreat after ECB indicated willingness to buy government bonds but set conditions. * Dealers will gauge demand at the 150 billion rupee bond auction later in the day. * Heavy 750 billion rupee debt supply in August to weigh on markets in absence of OMOs, traders said. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)