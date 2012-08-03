* USD/INR gains to 56.14/15 versus its previous close of 55.84/85 as the euro stays under pressure after the European Central Bank disappoints by not immediately providing any fresh stimulus to suffering euro zone. * "Next target 57 soon. Importers still cover on dips, exporters may start covering partially for next 3 months with stop loss of 55.95 levels," India Forex writes in a note. * Domestic shares fall more than 1 percent tracking falls in risk assets globally. * Traders expect resistance around current levels, citing reduced oil-related dollar demand at the start of the month. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)