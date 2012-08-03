* USD/INR gains to 56.14/15 versus its previous close
of 55.84/85 as the euro stays under pressure after the
European Central Bank disappoints by not immediately providing
any fresh stimulus to suffering euro zone.
* "Next target 57 soon. Importers still cover on dips, exporters
may start covering partially for next 3 months with stop loss of
55.95 levels," India Forex writes in a note.
* Domestic shares fall more than 1 percent tracking
falls in risk assets globally.
* Traders expect resistance around current levels, citing
reduced oil-related dollar demand at the start of the month.
