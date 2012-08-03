PORT MORESBY Aug 3 Papua New Guinea's
parliament endorsed incumbent Peter O'Neill as prime minister
after long-running national elections on Friday, ending a
prolonged period of political uncertainty in the Pacific island
country.
O'Neill won with support from an overwhelming 94 of the
nation's 111 members of parliament after last week joining
forces with political rival Michael Somare, ending a feud that
left the country with two prime ministers for much of 2011.
O'Neill was also supported by two other former prime
ministers, Paias Wingti and Julius Chan, in a move that should
give the country a new level of political stability as it
manages a boom in investment in resource projects.
"The coming together of O'Neill and Somare is likely to see
a reconciliation in the political process which the country very
much needs," Pacific analyst Annmaree O'Keeffe told Reuters.
"I think you'll have that economic certainty, or
reassurance."
Papua New Guinea (PNG), an often volatile nation of 6.5
million people, is home to a $15.7 billion Exxon Mobil
gas export project, and the giant OK Tedi copper mine which
began production in 1987, as well as the Frieda River copper
project, run by Swiss-based global miner Xstrata.
Exxon's liquefied natural gas project is expected to start
production in 2014 and boost gross domestic product by about 20
percent.
Despite its resource wealth, the country has struggled to
pass on development benefits to its people, with about 80
percent of the population living on subsistence village farming
and small cash crops.
O'Neill, the son of a law officer, was raised in a remote
village, northwest of the capital, Port Moresby. As a child, he
had to walk 15 km (9 miles) to school. He wore his first pair of
shoes when he was 16.
His People's National Congress party won 27 seats at the
elections, the most of any party, on the back of his push to
deliver more free health and education services.
O'Neill's former deputy, Belden Namah, a former military
officer who in May led soldiers and police into the nation's
courts to arrest the chief justice for alleged sedition, now
becomes the main opposition leader.
O'Keeffe said she hoped the election result would give the
government a chance to fight corruption and address social
issues.
Elections are held every five years in PNG. A record 3,435
candidates ran for the 111 seats in parliament, with about half
of sitting members losing their seats.