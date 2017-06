* Shares in India's state-run banks fall on concerns a looming drought would increase defaults of farm loans, leading to higher provisioning in coming quarters. * Top-ranked State Bank of India falls 1 percent, while Oriental Bank of Commerce drops 2.2 percent and Allahabad Bank retreats 1.5 percent. * "If government declares drought in most of the states, then there will be rescheduling of repayment of crop loans, which accounts for a significant portion of total agri portfolio of the state-run banks," Manish Ostwal, sector analyst at KR Choksey said. * "Also, non-banking financial firms such as Mahindra & Mahindra Finance and Sundaram Finance, who provide loans to purchase agri equipments, vehicles will also see pressure on their asset quality," adds Ostwal. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)