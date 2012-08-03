* Lack of action from the Fed and ECB so far threatens to push
up USD/INR further, especially if U.S. jobs monthly
jobs data later on Friday disappoint.
* Domestic risks are also rising after RBI kept rates on hold,
while the increasing likelihood of a drought in the country
spark fears of a delay in fiscal steps such as raising diesel
prices.
* In worst-case scenario, rupee risks getting caught in the same
maelstrom of global and domestic risk factors that pushed it to
record lows in May and once again in June.
* Central bank action, or strong hints that measures such as QE3
are coming, could reverse the situation.
* USD/INR faces initial resistance at the May 24 high of 56.40,
followed by the May 31 high of 56.52.
* A sustained breach of those levels opens the way to 56.58, the
76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of the USD/INR fall from its
record high of 57.32 on June 22 to the July 4 low of 54.18.
(krishna.kumar@thomsonreuters.com /
rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)