* Lack of action from the Fed and ECB so far threatens to push up USD/INR further, especially if U.S. jobs monthly jobs data later on Friday disappoint. * Domestic risks are also rising after RBI kept rates on hold, while the increasing likelihood of a drought in the country spark fears of a delay in fiscal steps such as raising diesel prices. * In worst-case scenario, rupee risks getting caught in the same maelstrom of global and domestic risk factors that pushed it to record lows in May and once again in June. * Central bank action, or strong hints that measures such as QE3 are coming, could reverse the situation. * USD/INR faces initial resistance at the May 24 high of 56.40, followed by the May 31 high of 56.52. * A sustained breach of those levels opens the way to 56.58, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of the USD/INR fall from its record high of 57.32 on June 22 to the July 4 low of 54.18. (krishna.kumar@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)