* India's overnight indexed swaps ease with the 1-year swap
down 2 bps at 7.72 percent, while the
longer-end 5-year OIS rate down 4 basis points at
7.00 percent.
* Dealers say swaps have eased in line with fall in bond yields
earlier in the session. The benchmark 10-year
yield is now up 1 bp at 8.23 percent ahead of the auction
cutoffs, after falling to a session low of 8.20 percent.
* Comfortable cash in system also aiding receiving in near-end
with liquidity deficit to remain within RBI's stated comfort
zone.
* Asian shares and the euro fell on Friday as investors shunned
risk after the European Central Bank took no immediate action
and only hinted at future steps to tackle the euro zone's fiscal
woes, following similar inaction from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
