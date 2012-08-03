* India's overnight indexed swaps ease with the 1-year swap down 2 bps at 7.72 percent, while the longer-end 5-year OIS rate down 4 basis points at 7.00 percent. * Dealers say swaps have eased in line with fall in bond yields earlier in the session. The benchmark 10-year yield is now up 1 bp at 8.23 percent ahead of the auction cutoffs, after falling to a session low of 8.20 percent. * Comfortable cash in system also aiding receiving in near-end with liquidity deficit to remain within RBI's stated comfort zone. * Asian shares and the euro fell on Friday as investors shunned risk after the European Central Bank took no immediate action and only hinted at future steps to tackle the euro zone's fiscal woes, following similar inaction from the U.S. Federal Reserve. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)