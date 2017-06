* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 3 bps to 8.25 percent, reversing early session falls, ahead of auction cutoffs, due around 1.30 p.m. * Dealers says bidding at auction of 150 billion rupees in debt not looking too aggressive, with less interest from state-run banks. * Another senior dealer says bidding for 8.19 pct 2020 paper was in-line, but 8.33 pct 2026 bond may be attracting low bids. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)