* India's cash rate remains steady at its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent, with volumes staying low in the first week of the reporting fortnight as most banks have covered their needs by borrowing from the central bank. * Banks borrowed 177.95 billion rupees from the RBI on Friday compared to 260.15 bln rupees on Thursday and 473.95 bln rupees on Wednesday, reflecting the steady easing in cash conditions. * However, demand for funds could again rise on Monday due to the debt auction settlements, traders say. * The government sold 150 billion rupees worth of debt earlier in the day and the results are due later on Friday. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 126.36 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.03 percent while those in the CBLO market were at 451.24 bln rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.96 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)