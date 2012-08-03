* India's cash rate remains steady at its previous
close of 8.00/8.05 percent, with volumes staying low in the
first week of the reporting fortnight as most banks have covered
their needs by borrowing from the central bank.
* Banks borrowed 177.95 billion rupees from the RBI on Friday
compared to 260.15 bln rupees on Thursday and 473.95 bln rupees
on Wednesday, reflecting the steady easing in cash conditions.
* However, demand for funds could again rise on Monday due to
the debt auction settlements, traders say.
* The government sold 150 billion rupees worth of debt earlier
in the day and the results are due later on Friday.
* Total volumes in the call money market were at 126.36 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.03 percent while those in
the CBLO market were at 451.24 bln rupees at a weighted average
rate of 7.96 percent.
