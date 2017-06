* USD/INR retreats from session highs to fall to 55.98/00 versus its previous close of 55.84/85 as domestic shares cut losses, while the euro recovers after two straight session of losses. * USD/INR has swung between a session high at 56.19 and a low of 55.95. * India's BSE index down 0.4 percent, after earlier falling as much as 1.1 percent. * Traders say the absence of oil-related dollar demand at the start of the month capping gains in USD/INR. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)