* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.25 percent, while the 50-share NSE index falls 0.31 percent, cutting earlier losses of over 1 percent helped by a strong recovery in European shares. * Defensive stocks lead as worries about global risk and domestic factors remain. * Dr.Reddy's Laboratories rises 1.5 percent, helped as well after U.S. health regulators approved its application to market a generic version of AstraZeneca Plc's blood pressure drug Toprol-XL. * Power utility NTPC gains 1.1 percent, heading towards its third session of gains. * However, continued concerns about the impact of a drought on rural consumptions sends tractor maker Mahindra and Mahindra shares down 1.5 percent and Hero MotoCorp down 0.3 percent. * Shares in India's state-run banks fall on concerns the drought would increase defaults of farm loans: top-ranked State Bank of India falls 0.35 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)