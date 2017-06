* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 3 bps to 8.25 percent, little changed after the country's first debt auction since the RBI kept interest rates on hold were broadly in line with expectations. * Traders say the outlook for bonds has worsened given reduced expectations for rate cuts and rising worries about the potential impact of the summer drought on inflation. * June industrial output on Aug. 9 will be closely eyed given worries about slowing economic growth. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)