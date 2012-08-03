* Indian bond and FX markets will take their opening cues for
the week from U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday, which
will help cement expectations for monetary stimulus from the
the Fed.
* Domestically, the industrial production data on Thursday will
be key, though it won't be a major market mover unless the
number is a big negative or positive surprise given its volatile
nature.
* The summer drought is also weighing on sentiment, sparking
worries it could hit rural consumption and delay any potential
fiscal measures from the government, such as a hike in diesel
prices.
* Worries the RBI will delay cuts in interest rates could also
weigh after the central bank kept rates on hold on July 31.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen
trading in a 8.22-8.32 percent range for the week.
* The rupee is expected to hold in a 55 to 56/dollar
range, though global risk factors will be key.
* Traders see the rupee strengthening towards 54.50 if hopes for
QE3 from the Fed grow.
